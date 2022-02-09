 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will be released in the West later this year

New, 1 comment

The game’s release date will be revealed later this month

By Toussaint Egan
Octopath Traveler:&nbsp;Champions of the Continent Image: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler: Champion of the Continent, the mobile-exclusive prequel to Square Enix’s 16-bit-styled, turn-based RPG Octopath Traveler, is finally coming out in the West later this year.

On Tuesday, the game’s official Twitter account announced that the game, which was previously released in Japan back in 2020 and has since amassed over 10 million users, is slated to be released in North America and Europe sometime in 2022.

The announcement does not include the exact release date or details about the intended platforms, but it did clarify that the developers would have more to share later this month and that fans of the series can look to the game’s official Facebook page for more information soon.

It’s been four years since the release of the original Octopath Traveler on Nintendo Switch in July 2018. In our review of the game, Polygon called the RPG a “refreshing take on the genre” that “channels the spirit of old favorites, but never feels derivative.”

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

EarthBound will hit the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 9

By Ana Diaz
6 comments / new

Nintendo Direct February 2022: the biggest announcements

By Owen S. Good
8 comments / new

The classic Klonoa games are coming to modern consoles and PC

By Michael McWhertor
1 comment / new

Chrono Cross remaster announced for Nintendo Switch

By Joshua Rivera
12 comments / new

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 48 remastered courses

By Ryan Gilliam
16 comments / new

Metroid Dread gets a one-hit-kill and ‘Rookie’ modes

By Maddy Myers
17 comments / new