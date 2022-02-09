Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will be released in the West later this year

Octopath Traveler: Champion of the Continent, the mobile-exclusive prequel to Square Enix’s 16-bit-styled, turn-based RPG Octopath Traveler, is finally coming out in the West later this year.

On Tuesday, the game’s official Twitter account announced that the game, which was previously released in Japan back in 2020 and has since amassed over 10 million users, is slated to be released in North America and Europe sometime in 2022.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent (English ver.) will launch in North America and Europe in 2022!

OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent (English ver.) will launch in North America and Europe in 2022!

We'll have more to share in mid-February, so keep an eye on the official Facebook page for the latest news!

The announcement does not include the exact release date or details about the intended platforms, but it did clarify that the developers would have more to share later this month and that fans of the series can look to the game’s official Facebook page for more information soon.

It’s been four years since the release of the original Octopath Traveler on Nintendo Switch in July 2018. In our review of the game, Polygon called the RPG a “refreshing take on the genre” that “channels the spirit of old favorites, but never feels derivative.”