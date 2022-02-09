Splatoon 3 will come to Nintendo Switch this summer. An exact release date was not announced.

Nintendo shared the news during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, which also included a showcase of new gameplay for the ink-based shooter. Splatoon 3 continues on with gameplay mechanics that were honed in Splatoon and Splatoon 2, where players battle on teams to cover a course with lots and lots of paint. During Wednesday's event, Nintendo confirmed that Splatoon 2’s Salmon Run mode will return; in Splatoon 3, it’s Salmon Run Next Wave.

Nintendo originally announced Splatoon 3 in 2021 during a February Nintendo Direct, showcasing some early character-creation features and the world’s ruined cityscapes. Before Wednesday, the company had largely kept quiet about Splatoon 3’s details, aside from these brief teasers.

Splatoon was originally released in 2015 for Wii U, with the sequel, Splatoon 2, coming to Nintendo Switch in 2017. Splatoon has become a popular Nintendo franchise in its own right, with Splatoon 2 iterating on the original formula with new modes and even an expansion. Splatoon 3, when it’s released over the summer, looks like it’ll take that even further.