Nintendo Direct February 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

Nintendo is outlining its 2022 release slate in a new Nintendo Direct presentation airing Wednesday, Feb. 9, that will offer 40 minutes of updates on the latest Nintendo Switch games.

Expect to hear new details on soon-to-be-released Switch games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy, which Nintendo is publishing. February’s Nintendo Direct may also offer clarity on games without released dates, like Splatoon 3 and Bayonetta 3, and games without actual titles, like the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And who knows? Maybe that new Mario Kart game-with-a-twist will make an appearance.

Of course, Nintendo (and third-party developers) will also surely have some surprises in store for Switch. You can watch those surprises be revealed in Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels, starting at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST.

