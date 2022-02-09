The Wolf Among Us 2 has a new trailer, 2023 release window

The Wolf Among Us 2, the unlikely sequel to Telltale Games’ mystery drama, is now set to be released in 2023. A new trailer gives us a look at protagonist Bigby Wolf and what he’s up to these days. Wolf is both a private investigator and a werewolf who navigates a world of dysfunctional fairy tales. The Wolf Among Us is based off of the Fables comic book series, and it takes place in the New York neighborhood of Fabletown.

In 2019, LCG Entertainment resurrected Telltale after the studio’s collapse the year prior, and revitalized the project. The Wolf Among Us 2 is now in development with AdHoc studio, which is made up of previous Telltale employees, including developers from the original The Wolf Among Us. Directors Nick Herman and Dennis Lenart, writer Pierre Shorette, composer Jared Emerson-Johnson, and voice actors Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette are all set to return to the project.

The Wolf Among Us: A Telltale Game Series took place over five chapters, which were released over the course of 2013 and 2014. A sequel was in the works at Telltale before it was canceled; this iteration is a new project. The developer has been tight-lipped on progress so far, and this is the first substantial update fans have received since a text statement on Twitter in 2020. The studio is also working on a narrative story in The Expanse universe starring fan-favorite Camina Drummer.