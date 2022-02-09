 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No Man’s Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch

Hello Games’ procedurally generated space adventure goes portable

By Michael McWhertor

Hello Games is cramming No Man’s Sky’s procedurally generated universe into the Nintendo Switch. The developer revealed a Switch port of its massive space adventure game on Wednesday during a Nintendo Direct presentation, pegging the latest No Man’s Sky port for release sometime this summer.

The No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch Edition will include the past five years of updates that Hello Games has rolled out for the PlayStation, PC, and Xbox versions of the game will be included in the Switch release. Just last year, Hello Games delivered four major updates to No Man’s Sky — Frontiers, Prisms, Expeditions, and Companions — that brought all-new gameplay mechanics and overhauled visuals to the game.

No Man’s Sky was originally released on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2016, promising that everything in the game — every leaf, tree, bird, fish, rock, ocean, cloud, ruin, star, galaxy, and planet, Hello Games says — is procedurally generated. An Xbox One version followed in 2018, with native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions released in 2020. Despite initially stumbling at launch and not meeting players’ expectations, Hello Games has impressively turned No Man’s Sky around with free, meaningful updates and additions.

