Nintendo Switch is getting a Wii Sports sequel

Nintendo is making a sequel to one of the Wii’s biggest hits, Wii Sports, with a new game called, logically, Nintendo Switch Sports. The sequel will include sports like tennis and bowling, both popular Wii Sports activities, as well as new games badminton, chambara (which looks like Wii Sports Resort’s swordplay mode), soccer, and badminton. Nintendo says that a future update to Nintendo Switch Sports coming this fall will add golf to the Switch game.

Like the original Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports will feature motion-control activities, using the Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo will give owners of Ring Fit Adventure’s leg strap accessory something new to do, because that peripheral will also be supported in Nintendo Switch Sports. Nintendo will also include the leg strap accessory with Switch Sports.

Nintendo Switch Sports is coming to Switch on April 29. Nintendo Switch Sports will feature local and online multiplayer, and Nintendo plans to hold an online beta test for the game Feb. 18-20, which Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can take part in. In a debut trailer for the game, Nintendo showed off a mode called Survival Bowling, with play for up to 16 players.