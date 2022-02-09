Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the latest Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch, revealed during the Feb. 9 Nintendo Direct. But instead of battling using tactics, players defeat battlefields full of enemies in third-person action combat. Nintendo will launch the game on June 24, 2022.

Like Persona 5 Strikers, the Hyrule Warriors games, or the original Fire Emblem Warriors, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a musou game. Players will delve into missions as Byleth, Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and more characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, swinging swords or shooting bows to defeat thousands of enemies per mission. The trailer also showcases a new world map, where players can plan their moves and take on new missions.

According to Nintendo, Three Hopes will take place in the same universe as Three Houses, but will offer an entirely different story for players.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, was released on Nintendo Switch in 2019. That game, a successor to the also-popular Fire Emblem: Awakenings, put players in the role of a professor at the Officers Academy, home to the titular three houses, as they form bonds with their students and command them on the battlefield.

In Polygon’s (glowing) review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, we called the game “an epic war story on a Game of Thrones scale.”

“It’s a relationship simulator, with flirting, romance, and gift giving,” Polygon reviewer Russ Frushtick said. “Oh, and it’s a tactical strategy game. What’s so bizarre is that none of these elements play second fiddle. The story, the relationships, the tactical gameplay — they’re all treated as equally important, building to an even greater crescendo as they collide.”

The first Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, was released exclusively in Japan on the Famicom, which came to the West as the Nintendo Entertainment System. That original game wasn’t officially released outside of Japan until 2020, when a localized and modernized version of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light came to Switch as a limited release.