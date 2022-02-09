Mickey, Goofy, Mulan, and the rest of the Magic Kingdom are heading to the racetrack in Disney Speedstorm. The new free-to-play racing game was revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, and will arrive on Nintendo Switch and other platforms sometime this summer.

Disney Speedstorm is a typical cart-racer game in the vein of Mario Kart. The game features various characters from Disney and Pixar movies and shows, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Sully from Monsters, Inc., and more. One character we didn’t see is Cars’ Lightning McQueen, but we would like to know whether he serves as his own kart, or is a car who drives a kart while he’s competing in Speedstorm.

The game will feature a variety of tracks, each themed after a movie and filled with race-changing power-ups. Each character will have a unique ultimate ability to help them secure victory.

The game will feature seasons of content that will include new tracks and racers, as well as other items. Disney Speedstorm will also include cross-platform play, so you can race against your friends on other platforms — though there are no specifics yet about which platforms will be included.