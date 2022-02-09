 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Portal and Portal 2 coming to Nintendo Switch

New, 18 comments

Both games coming as part of a collection this year

By Nicole Carpenter

Portal and Portal 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022, Nintendo announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct. The critically-acclaimed puzzle games were created by Valve and published in 2007 and 2011, respectively. For Portal fans, the Switch port is likely a surprise.

While Portal and Portal 2 will be new to Nintendo Switch, it’s not exactly the first time a Portal game has hit the platform: Bridge Constructor Portal, which added the Portal gun to physics puzzle game Bridge Constructor, released on the platform in 2017.

Together, the games will come packaged as Portal: Companion Collection. Portal 2 will have local, online, and split screen multilayer modes. An exact release date was not announced, but Valve said the collection will cost $19.99.

Both Portal and Portal 2 were super popular and critically acclaimed for their inventive puzzling, which had the player using a portal gun to jump between spaces and solve puzzles involving cubes, lasers, and artificial intelligences. Beyond gameplay, Portal and Portal 2 are both beloved for the writing and voice acting — they’re darkly funny.

Even if you haven’t played Portal or Portal 2, you may have heard some of the catchphrases: “The cake is a lie” has moved well beyond the Valve lexicon and become a meme in its own right.

In This Stream

Nintendo Direct February 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 15 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

EarthBound will hit the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 9

By Ana Diaz
6 comments / new

Nintendo Direct February 2022: the biggest announcements

By Owen S. Good
8 comments / new

The classic Klonoa games are coming to modern consoles and PC

By Michael McWhertor
1 comment / new

Chrono Cross remaster announced for Nintendo Switch

By Joshua Rivera
12 comments / new

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 48 remastered courses

By Ryan Gilliam
16 comments / new

Metroid Dread gets a one-hit-kill and ‘Rookie’ modes

By Maddy Myers
17 comments / new