Portal and Portal 2 coming to Nintendo Switch

Portal and Portal 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022, Nintendo announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct. The critically-acclaimed puzzle games were created by Valve and published in 2007 and 2011, respectively. For Portal fans, the Switch port is likely a surprise.

While Portal and Portal 2 will be new to Nintendo Switch, it’s not exactly the first time a Portal game has hit the platform: Bridge Constructor Portal, which added the Portal gun to physics puzzle game Bridge Constructor, released on the platform in 2017.

Together, the games will come packaged as Portal: Companion Collection. Portal 2 will have local, online, and split screen multilayer modes. An exact release date was not announced, but Valve said the collection will cost $19.99.

Both Portal and Portal 2 were super popular and critically acclaimed for their inventive puzzling, which had the player using a portal gun to jump between spaces and solve puzzles involving cubes, lasers, and artificial intelligences. Beyond gameplay, Portal and Portal 2 are both beloved for the writing and voice acting — they’re darkly funny.

Even if you haven’t played Portal or Portal 2, you may have heard some of the catchphrases: “The cake is a lie” has moved well beyond the Valve lexicon and become a meme in its own right.