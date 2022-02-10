 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jurassic World: Dominion trailer teams Chris Pratt with original cast for a Mission: Impossible with dinosaurs

At least Dr. Grant is back

By Austen Goslin

Dinosaurs have taken over the world in the first full trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion. The trailer brings back Chris Pratt along with cast members from the original Jurassic Park movies, who reunite to save the world. Jurassic Park: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10.

The trailer includes Pratt’s Owen Grady being chased by dinosaurs while he rides a motorcycle through crowded streets, a dinosaur fighting a cargo plane, and even a dinosaur versus human knife fight. In other words, it basically looks like a secret agent action movie that also includes dinosaurs.

But the trailer isn’t all dinosaur action; there are some touching reunions as well. In one scene, Laura Dern returns to her original series role as Ellie Sattler and meets up with Sam Neill’s Alan Grant for the first time in years. The two team up to help out Grady and Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm who will return once again.

The third entry in the Jurassic World trilogy, Dominion once again costars Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, and adds DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It) to the adventure. Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also directed Jurassic World, but not its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

