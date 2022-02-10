New Triangle Strategy demo lets players start the game now

Project Triangle is a new tactics game from Square Enix coming to Nintendo Switch on March 4. But prior to the game’s official release, players can check out a new demo via the Nintendo eShop, which includes the first three chapters of the game.

Players can start their journey into the world of Triangle Strategy nearly a month early with this demo and then transfer their save data to the full game when it launches. Triangle Strategy saw another early-game demo last year, but this new one — announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct — is the first time players will get to see the game’s intro.

Square Enix and Nintendo originally unveiled Triangle Strategy as Project Triangle Strategy in early 2021. In combat, players control a set of named characters on a grid, à la Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics, battling enemies in turn-based encounters. The game also promises some hefty out-of-combat decisions, which should change the course of the story.

Triangle Strategy has a classic top-down RPG look, updated for modern graphics — which Square Enix calls HD-2D.

While players still have some time to wait for the full release of Triangle Strategy, those curious about the game can download the demo right now and spend a whole month trying it out. If they like what they see, they can start the full game in a few chapters ahead of everyone else when Triangle Strategy launches in a few weeks.