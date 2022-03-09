 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch the first trailer for Obi-Wan, the next Star Wars Disney Plus show

New, 43 comments

The trailer also gives us our first look at a Sith Inquisitor

By Austen Goslin

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Obi-Wan Kenobi may have spent quite a few years in the deserts of Tatooine, but it turns out that looking after baby Luke isn’t the only thing he did between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. In the first trailer for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor’s Jedi master watches over young Luke Skywalker, while combating the Empire however he can.

The trailer includes a few glimpses of Obi-Wan’s life on Tatooine, but it’s more focused on his new missions as the protector of the Skywalker children. The trailer is light on details, but as Obi-Wan heads off-world, Sith Inquisitors — the Empire’s Force-sensitive Jedi hunters who also fight with lightsabers — are on his tail, and action ensues. We hear a bit of Darth Vader breathing ... possibly from Hayden Christensen, who returns as Anakin Skywalker.

Along with McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi will also introduce several new actors to the Star Wars universe, such as Kumail Nanjiani, Bennie Safdie, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang. The series will also bring back Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars, their roles from the prequel movies.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will run for six episodes, premieres on Disney Plus on May 25.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Cowabunga Collection packs in 13 retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games

By Michael McWhertor
9 comments / new

Valkyrie Elysium is a new action-focused sequel to Valkyrie Profile

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

Fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle is getting a remake

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

8 more women allege sexual harassment and discrimination at PlayStation maker Sony

By Nicole Carpenter
3 comments / new

Returnal: Ascension DLC adds co-op and a new survival mode

By Charlie Hall
1 comment / new

Dinosaurs invade Earth in Capcom’s Exoprimal, coming 2023

By Owen S. Good
1 comment / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon