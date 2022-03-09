Watch the first trailer for Obi-Wan, the next Star Wars Disney Plus show

Obi-Wan Kenobi may have spent quite a few years in the deserts of Tatooine, but it turns out that looking after baby Luke isn’t the only thing he did between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. In the first trailer for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor’s Jedi master watches over young Luke Skywalker, while combating the Empire however he can.

The trailer includes a few glimpses of Obi-Wan’s life on Tatooine, but it’s more focused on his new missions as the protector of the Skywalker children. The trailer is light on details, but as Obi-Wan heads off-world, Sith Inquisitors — the Empire’s Force-sensitive Jedi hunters who also fight with lightsabers — are on his tail, and action ensues. We hear a bit of Darth Vader breathing ... possibly from Hayden Christensen, who returns as Anakin Skywalker.

Along with McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi will also introduce several new actors to the Star Wars universe, such as Kumail Nanjiani, Bennie Safdie, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang. The series will also bring back Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars, their roles from the prequel movies.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will run for six episodes, premieres on Disney Plus on May 25.