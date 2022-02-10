 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kirby fans are very excited for Forgotten Land’s Mouthful Mode

New, 2 comments

Maybe ... too excited?

By Cass Marshall
a render of Kirby having swallowed a car in Kirby and the Forgotten Land Image: Nintendo/Twitch

Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct presentation featured many trailers of upcoming titles, but few have generated as much hype as the trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The upcoming 3D platformer looks wholesome as heck, as Kirby ventures out into a post-apocalyptic, overgrown world in order to rescue his Waddle Dee friends. To achieve that noble goal, the pink puffball can use Mouthful Mode in order to take on new shapes.

During the Direct, we got to see how Mouthful Mode works in-game. At one point, Kirby consumes a car, which allows him to drive around and navigate highways. Kirby can also take on the role of a traffic pylon, a giant water balloon, a lightbulb, and a vending machine that shoots its contents out at enemies. Fans have already taken quite a shine to these new and exciting Kirbies, and are creating fanart to celebrate Mouthful Mode.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s antagonists are a bunch of menacing monsters known as the Beast Pack, and they’re locking up all the Waddle Dees. Kirby’s Mouthful Mode will be essential for stopping that menace and saving his friends, but he’ll also have access to more standard inhaled power-ups and abilities from past platformers. There’s also co-op mode, with a second player showing up as the badass Bandana Waddle Dee. There’s going to be a lot to explore in the titular forgotten land, but for the moment, fans seem fixated on the possibilities and wonder of Mouthful Mode.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release for Nintendo Switch on March 25.

Next Up In Nintendo Switch

Loading comments...

The Latest

Ryan Reynolds’ new Netflix movie sends him to space with his past self in a new teaser

By Toussaint Egan

Destiny 2 gets new interactive trailer to explain The Witch Queen

By Ryan Gilliam

All of Us Are Dead is the show I wish The Walking Dead was

By Joshua Rivera

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge adds Master Splinter to its roster

By Ryan Gilliam
3 comments / new

Filed under:

How to change Furfrou forms and trims in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee

ND Stevenson’s cute Book of Boba Fett fan comic is the best thing to come out of the Star Wars show

By Tasha Robinson
5 comments / new