Kirby fans are very excited for Forgotten Land’s Mouthful Mode

Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct presentation featured many trailers of upcoming titles, but few have generated as much hype as the trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The upcoming 3D platformer looks wholesome as heck, as Kirby ventures out into a post-apocalyptic, overgrown world in order to rescue his Waddle Dee friends. To achieve that noble goal, the pink puffball can use Mouthful Mode in order to take on new shapes.

During the Direct, we got to see how Mouthful Mode works in-game. At one point, Kirby consumes a car, which allows him to drive around and navigate highways. Kirby can also take on the role of a traffic pylon, a giant water balloon, a lightbulb, and a vending machine that shoots its contents out at enemies. Fans have already taken quite a shine to these new and exciting Kirbies, and are creating fanart to celebrate Mouthful Mode.

Kirby Mouthful Mode pic.twitter.com/SAjpgfK9H3 — Brian Harding | Commission (Open) Info (@BriHardGaming) February 9, 2022

new kirby shapes!!! pic.twitter.com/HuDd84Xt03 — Nat @ Looking for Work (@nwyattal) February 9, 2022

I love lightbulb Kirby pic.twitter.com/VJosVSQ0uT — Michelle looking for BG work (@wandering_ren) February 9, 2022

obsessed with mouthful mode ring kirby actually hes so funny #kirby pic.twitter.com/a5b5Vn1tg3 — kieran ️ETSY STORE OPEN☀️☘️ (@belle_kieran) February 9, 2022

someone at nintendo’s headquarters actually asked this question pic.twitter.com/gHPQwg5ctx — mar ❄️✊ (@ladeegcake) February 9, 2022

Kirby as a car gives me life. pic.twitter.com/Wk5A7ImQvl — Dragonith (@EXDragonith) February 9, 2022

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s antagonists are a bunch of menacing monsters known as the Beast Pack, and they’re locking up all the Waddle Dees. Kirby’s Mouthful Mode will be essential for stopping that menace and saving his friends, but he’ll also have access to more standard inhaled power-ups and abilities from past platformers. There’s also co-op mode, with a second player showing up as the badass Bandana Waddle Dee. There’s going to be a lot to explore in the titular forgotten land, but for the moment, fans seem fixated on the possibilities and wonder of Mouthful Mode.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release for Nintendo Switch on March 25.