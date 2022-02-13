Jordan Peele’s Nope Super Bowl trailer is full of strange, sci-fi mystery

We finally have our first real look at Nope, the latest horror story from Get Out director Jordan Peele. The trailer, which debuted in advance of the Super Bowl on Sunday, is definitely creepy but it also keeps the movie’s plot a mystery aside from a few little hints.

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Keke Palmer (Hustlers) star as two Hollywood animal trainers who specialize in horses. But ... something ... happens out on their ranch.

“What’s a bad miracle? Do they have a word for that?” Kaluuya’s character wonders aloud, before Peele unloads a string of wild images — perturbed horses, UFO-like crafts, a woman with burned skin, a creature’s creepy hand, a motorcyclist looking like an extra from Daft Punk’s Electroma — that don’t totally add up to anything clear, but hit hard. There are Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Signs vibes all over the trailer, but knowing Peele, the movie may have nothing to do with an alien invasion in the end.

Nope is Peele’s first movie since 2019’s Us, and the director’s third movie overall. Alongside Kaluuya and Palmer, Nope will also star Steven Yeun (Burning) and Terry Notary, a gymnast and frequent motion capture performer.

Nope is set to be released in theaters on July 22.