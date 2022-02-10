 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

World of Warcraft’s final Shadowlands patch arrives on Feb. 22

Eternity’s End is Shadowlands’ closing act

By Cass Marshall
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - an ancient being made up of rough shapes, with a globe head surrounded by floating constructs, guards a mysterious sepulcher Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The final patch for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is set to arrive on Feb. 22, and it will bring players to a mysterious realm of creation in order to finally confront the Jailer. Patch 8.2 includes the new zone of Zereth Mortis, the return of class-themed tier sets, the new Sepulcher of the First Ones raid, and more.

Blizzard has introduced a new element to the Warcraft mythos with Shadowlands; the First Ones are new powerful figures who created the Pantheon of Death we’ve been hanging with all expansion. The Jailer, this expansion’s antagonist, is storming that realm in order to seize their secrets and undo all of creation. I guess you could say the stakes are pretty high on this one.

Fans have been critical of the Shadowlands story thus far, and the Jailer hasn’t proven a particularly popular boss. There have been several production problems with Shadowlands as well, amplified by the cultural crisis at Activision Blizzard that was revealed by a lawsuit filed by the state of California alleging a “pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace culture” with “constant sexual harassment” of its female employees.

While Shadowlands is coming to an end soon, fans are looking for clues as to where the next expansion might be heading. We do know that this is likely the last we see of the Jailer; Blizzard has stated we will bring a “definitive end” to all of his schemes.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Ryan Reynolds’ new Netflix movie sends him to space with his past self in a new teaser

By Toussaint Egan
2 comments / new

Destiny 2 gets new interactive trailer to explain The Witch Queen

By Ryan Gilliam

Kirby fans are very excited for Forgotten Land’s Mouthful Mode

By Cass Marshall
2 comments / new

All of Us Are Dead is the show I wish The Walking Dead was

By Joshua Rivera
2 comments / new

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge adds Master Splinter to its roster

By Ryan Gilliam
3 comments / new

Filed under:

How to change Furfrou forms and trims in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee