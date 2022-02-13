Return to Middle-earth in Amazon’s first Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser trailer

Amazon Studios released the first teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a prestige TV foray into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI.

The teaser wastes no time reintroducing viewers to the lush fantasy setting many know from Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. Stone-wrought coastal cities, wanderers in the wild, robe-wearing elves, stone-breaking dwarves, galloping horses, and mighty battles appear as a young woman’s voice says “There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering.”

But while the footage seems to be saying “Here, have a sword, an axe, and a bow,” it still doesn’t tell us much about who those weapons belong to. Check out our full trailer breakdown for all the dots we can connect, but here’s what we already know for certain: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings. The only characters we’d recognize from the Peter Jackson trilogy who are likely to appear are its most long-lived elves.

Indeed, actor Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud) is confirmed to be playing Galadriel — that’s her climbing the ice wall and adrift on the ocean. Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones) plays a young Elrond — seen here in grey armor bent over a stone. Most of the other confirmed characters are original creations: The male dwarf seen in the teaser is Owain Arthur’s Prince Durin IV prince of Khazad-dûm (aka Moria). The lady dwarf is Sophia Nomvete’s Disa, a dwarven princess. The elven archer is Ismael Cruz Cordova’s Arondir.

Fans will have to wait until Amazon decides to release more of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power into the wild — or until Sept. 2, when the show’s first 8-episode season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. A second season has already been greenlit.