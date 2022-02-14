 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Graphic Valentines Day Heart

Happy Valentine’s Day from Polygon

We love to love

Filed under:

The ships that get our hearts racing

By Polygon Staff

Filed under:

To all the anime boys we’ve loved before

By Petrana Radulovic, Ana Diaz, and 1 more

Filed under:

How to have the most banger PowerPoint at the PowerPoint party

By Petrana Radulovic

We made Valentine cards from our favorite villains

By Petrana Radulovic

Who is your video game Valentine?

By Simone de Rochefort

Every romanceable character in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, ranked

By Karen Han, Ryan Gilliam, and 2 more

The best romance-forward movies you can watch right now

By Toussaint Egan, Pete Volk, and 1 more

Some cynics believe Valentine’s Day to be a holiday designed to sell candies and cards. We’re a bit more optimistic about the potential for the big day of love. Or to put it another way: We love to love things — whether it be sexy villains, anime boys, or romance novels.

This Valentine’s Day, we decided to celebrate what we do love, because, boy, do we love to love! There is someone out there for everyone — if you’re even interested in looking, that is — which also means that there is a fictional crush out there for everyone, too. Maybe one of beloveds will also light a fire in your heart, so much so that you make a whole PowerPoint presentation about it. Or maybe, you’re more interested in looking at some nice, space or sea-faring vessels, in which case, we’ve still got you covered.

Whatever you love to love, we love it for you.

Start here
To all the anime boys we’ve loved before