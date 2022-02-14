Happy Valentine’s Day from Polygon

Some cynics believe Valentine’s Day to be a holiday designed to sell candies and cards. We’re a bit more optimistic about the potential for the big day of love. Or to put it another way: We love to love things — whether it be sexy villains, anime boys, or romance novels.

This Valentine’s Day, we decided to celebrate what we do love, because, boy, do we love to love! There is someone out there for everyone — if you’re even interested in looking, that is — which also means that there is a fictional crush out there for everyone, too. Maybe one of beloveds will also light a fire in your heart, so much so that you make a whole PowerPoint presentation about it. Or maybe, you’re more interested in looking at some nice, space or sea-faring vessels, in which case, we’ve still got you covered.

Whatever you love to love, we love it for you.