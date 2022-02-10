Wordle players are losing their streaks after NYT migration

Wordle has officially moved over to the New York Times website. Goodbye, powerlanguage.co.uk. Hello, nytimes.com/games/wordle. The original Wordle website will automatically redirect to the new page, but you might want to hold off on playing for a bit — if you want to keep your streak.

Players on social media are reporting that most of their statistics remain through the migration, but streaks are being reset back to one. A bunch of us at Polygon tested new Wordle out this afternoon, with different results. I completed my Wordle this morning so that I could be the first in my family group chat with a solution. When I was redirected to NYT Wordle page this afternoon, I reentered my guesses and noticed that my streak had been reset to one.

The NYT Word Games and Logic FAQ page suggests using the same device and browser to open the game after the migration.

We have automatically transferred your game statistics to Wordle’s new home on New York Times Games. If your data looks a little different than you remember, first ensure you are opening the game on the same device and browser you used previously. Your game data is stored locally on your browser and your statistics will automatically transfer without any additional action on your part.

Other Polygon staff members that hadn’t completed the puzzle yet loaded up the original website and played there, without being redirected. Stats increased as normal. Upon refreshing the tab, the page was redirected to the NYT Wordle site, where the same stats were showing with a blank game board. Recreating Thursday’s game there reset the streak.

A New York Times spokesperson told Polygon that the company is “aware of the issue and [is] currently investigating.”

Our thought is that it’s possible that the second play — on the NYT website after completing the day’s puzzle at the original site — is the culprit here. So if you’ve already played, maybe don’t do it again? But that remains unconfirmed. Some Wordle players on Twitter seem to have found a workaround to manually preserve streaks: by altering the redirect URL. This means, technically, that you can make up new, better stats, too. But you wouldn’t do that, would you?

Folks saying they lost their Wordle Streak as the link https://t.co/sJFgNN9y8o redirects to the NYTimes (which appears largely unchanged) but you see they are passing your streak along in the 301 redirect (see pic) which makes you can also hack the URL to make a better streak pic.twitter.com/TBbkRrXxPm — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) February 10, 2022

Update (9:20 p.m. ET): A New York Times representative told Polygon the streak issue has been fixed for players that visited the site after 7 p.m. ET. The company is working on fixing the issue for players that completed the puzzle earlier.

The full statement is available below.