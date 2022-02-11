 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone sequels coming later this year

No, not that Modern Warfare 2 — a new one

By Austen Goslin
Call of Duty: Warzone players run into battle

A sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be the next entry in the shooter franchise, Activision announced on Friday. The game is being developed by Infinity Ward alongside a follow-up to Call of Duty’s popular free-to-play battle royale game, Warzone. The Modern Warfare sequel is set to launch in late 2022, sticking to Activision’s normal release schedule for the series.

We don’t yet know what the game will be called. But if Infinity Ward follows the model from Modern Warfare, this would be the studio’s second game named Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — the last one came out in 2009 as a sequel to 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Good luck keeping this all straight.

The game and the “new Warzone experience” — which seems to be a full-scale sequel to the existing battle royale game — are being “designed together from the ground-up,” Activision said in a blog post. Both games will run on the same engine, a new one, and will be made by Infinity Ward.

The Warzone follow-up, which the announcement describes as a “massive evolution of battle royale,” will feature an “all-new playspace” and a new sandbox mode. Development of the new Warzone is being headed up by Infinity Ward; it’s unclear what the role of current developer Raven Software is for the game.

The announcement post did not specify a release window for the Warzone follow-up, but it only mentioned 2022, suggesting that it will be out before the end of the year.

