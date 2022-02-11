Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will let you skip the grind if you can beat its Legendary campaign

In addition to weapon crafting and Void 3.0, a massive campaign is one of the major selling points for Destiny 2’s upcoming The Witch Queen expansion. And for the first time ever, players will be able to play that campaign on a higher difficulty from day one. In a blog on its website, Bungie detailed why players would want to subject themselves to the harder difficulty, and finally revealed all six Exotic armor pieces coming in the expansion.

In a preview for The Witch Queen last week, we were able to watch Bungie play the second mission of the expansion’s campaign. New “major encounters” offer loads of enemies that drop chests at the end. On Legendary, these encounters will drop two chests, giving players more bang for their buck, one to three times per mission.

Players will be able to swap between Legendary and Normal difficulties between missions without having to re-complete parts of the campaign, meaning Guardians can adjust on the fly depending on how they’re feeling. But players will get even greater rewards by beating the entire campaign on the higher difficulty.

Beating The Witch Queen campaign on Legendary will give an exclusive emblem, a Triumph players will need for the location Title, some materials, some mysterious Bungie rewards, one of the new Witch Queen armor Exotics for their class, and most interestingly, a set of 1520 Power armor.

1500 Power is the “soft cap” in The Witch Queen, meaning that’s as high as players can get from random world drops and blue items. Anything above that will require powerful or pinnacle drops. Since players will start Witch Queen at 1350, they’ll need a lot of drops to reach 1500, and normal campaign players won’t hit the cap by the campaign’s end, according to Bungie in our preview.

So while the Legendary campaign will definitely take longer to complete, it’s worth it for players looking to level up their gear fast, as not only does it send players to the soft cap ASAP, but it also gives an additional 20 levels otherwise limited by weekly powerful drops. For players looking to raid on March 5, Legendary is looking to be mandatory — or at least very efficient.

But Bungie also tells players not to fear, as the Legendary campaign isn’t insurmountable. It’s harder than a Legend Nightfall but easier than soloing a three-player dungeon or running a Grandmaster Nightfall. It also scales based on your party, so solo players shouldn’t be deterred. And for those hoping to run the normal campaign to get some loot and then run Legendary, bad news: the missions are level capped, meaning you can’t over-level to give yourself an advantage.

Outside of the campaign, Bungie gave some more details on all six armor Exotics coming in The Witch Queen. Each class will get one Stasis Exotic and one non-Stasis Exotic — it’s currently unclear if the Exotic armor drop from the Legendary campaign is fixed or random.

Titans will get the Hoarfrost-Z Exotic chest piece, which turns their Barricade into a wall of Stasis crystals instead. The other Titan Exotic is the Loreley Splendor Helm, which causes Sun Warrior Sunspots to heal players. It also spawns a Sunspot when you get critically wounded.

Warlocks will get the Osmiomancy Gauntlets for their Stasis Exotic, which gives an additional charge for Coldsnap grenades. The other Warlock Exotic is the Secant Filaments, legs that grant Devour after casting an Empowering Rift, offering healing after kills.

Finally, Hunters will get Renewal Grasps gauntlets, which gives Stasis Duskfield grenades a much wider aura and lowering the damage of enemies trapped inside. The Blight Ranger Helm is the other Hunter Exotic, and increases damage and Orbs of Power generated when reflecting projectiles with the Arc Staff.

It’s been a big week for Destiny 2, and Bungie is planning to slow things down a bit on the news front between now and Feb. 22.