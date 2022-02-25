 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Polygon’s newsletter will make your weekends even better

Never scroll endlessly through Netflix again

By Chris Plante
Graphic with purple background and “Patch Notes” written in glitchy text Image: Polygon

Polygon is launching a newsletter with a mission: You should never have to scroll through streaming services, skim over Metacritic, or swipe through your social media feeds to decide what to watch, play, or read next. Because every minute you burn scrubbing over Netflix is a minute you could have spent enjoying a new game on Switch or discovering Ranking of Kings, an early contender for anime of the year.

We’re calling the newsletter Patch Notes and here’s how it works: Each Friday, we’ll share our favorite new movies, video games, television shows, comics, anime, manga, and tabletop RPGs. We’ll also include a link to a new free game and curate some of our favorite recent stories on Polygon, including reviews, explainers, and guides so you can make the most of your weekend’s entertainment. Best of all, it’s free.

Our first issue of Patch Notes will hit inboxes on Friday, February 25. I’ll be penning the first few issues, but in the coming months, a variety of Polygon writers and editors will be your tour guides, illuminating the dark, twisted tunnels of media.



