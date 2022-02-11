Daredevil and the other Marvel shows are leaving Netflix next month

Marvel’s live-action superhero series are leaving Netflix starting on March 1, according to a note that now appears on the shows themselves. The six shows that originally premiered on Netflix — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders — now come with an advisory in the top-left corner that they will soon be off of the streaming service.

Polygon has reached out to a Netflix representative for clarification and comment, but the company did not immediately reply.

Daredevil’s Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) recently crossed over from Netflix’s small-stakes version of the Marvel Universe into the larger MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Around the same time, Daredevil’s Kingpin also jumped into the MCU with his appearance in the final episodes of Hawkeye. While those are the only time any of these characters have appeared in a Marvel movie — or in a Disney Plus series — the cross-overs were enough to rocket Daredevil to the Netflix Top 10, despite the fact that its last season was 2018.

While there is, so far, no official announcement about these series leaving Netflix, it isn’t entirely surprising. When Disney was preparing to launch Disney Plus, then-CEO Bob Iger said the company would bring its first-party properties and shows to the service. We don’t know for sure Netflix’s Marvel shows will end up on Disney Plus, but it’s the most likely place.

Netflix isn’t losing all of its Marvel content though, or so it seems. Shows like Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and a few animated series, like X-Men and Lego Marvel, don’t have the same message, which could mean that they’re safe for the moment.