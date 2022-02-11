DC’s 2022 teaser offers glimpses at Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2, and several new heroes

DC has released a one-minute teaser trailer for its 2022 slate of superhero films, offering a tantalizing first glimpse at highly anticipated upcoming movies such as Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the long-awaited Flash movie starring Ezra Miller.

In addition to a few brief scenes from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, set to come out next month, the teaser is packed with a smorgasbord of new shots of Dwayne Johnson in his Black Adam costume, Barry Allen (aka The Flash) traveling back in time to his childhood home, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) sitting atop his throne in Atlantis. Oh, and did I mention there’s a voice-over of Michael Keaton (aka Batman) asking Barry why he’s so intent on saving one universe if he can travel to any in the multiverse? Yeah, 2022 is shaping up to be a big year for DC fans.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, will hit theaters on March 4. Black Adam, starring The Rock, is scheduled to be released July 29; The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, and Michael Keaton, is set for Nov. 4; and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa, is slated to premiere Dec. 16.