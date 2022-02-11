Blade Runner TV series in development at Amazon

Blade Runner 2099, a new entry in the Blade Runner franchise that’s planned as a television sequel to the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, is in development at Amazon Studios, reports Deadline.

The live-action series will be written and executive-produced by Silka Luisa, the showrunner of the Apple TV Plus series Shining Girls, which will premiere this spring. Ridley Scott, the director of the original 1982 film, Blade Runner, will also be an executive producer.

Despite these details, nothing is set in stone. The series is in what Deadline calls “priority development.” This means that Amazon Studios is “fast tracking” scripts and looking into production dates, but that the series isn’t actually underway yet. The production is staffing up a writers room at the moment, according to Deadline, which also reports that Scott himself could direct episodes of the series if it gets greenlit.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of a Blade Runner TV show. During his double press tour for his films House of Gucci and The Last Duel, Scott said that he was planning a 10-episode series based in the universe. At the time, Scott mentioned that there was a pilot written for the series and a show bible, but it’s unclear if Blade Runner 2099 is the same series that Scott was discussing at the time.

While Blade Runner has had quite a few spinoffs, including animated shorts and the recent anime Blade Runner: Black Lotus, nothing in the series has explored the future past Blade Runner 2049. With a gap of 50 years, there’s really no telling what the new 2099-set series could be about, but we’re guessing replicants will be involved one way or another.