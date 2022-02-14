 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Uncharted crossover brings Nathan Drake to Fortnite

Plus the usual spread of themed loot and gear

By Owen S. Good
Nathan Drake and Chloe Sevigny in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via YouTube

Nathan Drake’s upcoming Fortnite crossover is such a poorly kept secret Epic Games hasn’t bothered delisting the unlisted video that spilled the beans earlier this weekend. The Uncharted star joins Fortnite on Feb. 17, a day before Uncharted, the movie, premieres in North America.

Although still not officially announced or confirmed, the 25-second teaser shows Uncharted stars Drake and Chloe Frazier with a variety of weapons, vehicles, and items familiar to their 15-year-old adventure franchise.

Fortnite players can romp around as Nathan and Chloe in one of two outfits, each: one based on Tom Holland and Sophia Ali’s film roles, and one based on Nathan and Chloe from 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Chloe actually gets three outfits, as her movie outfit includes both a default (with jacket) style and no-jacket style.

Other items include two different pickaxes (“Second Hand Saber” and “Parashurama Axe”) Sully’s Seaplane Glider, an “Update Journal” emote, and Back Bling for Chloe.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Black Mirror creators’ new series is a quiz show with Itchy & Scratchy cartoon violence

By Ryan Gilliam
1 comment / new

New Bridgerton teaser reminds us that Lady Whistledown sees all

By Petrana Radulovic
1 comment / new

Gory mystery thriller Martha is Dead will be censored on PlayStation, devs say

By Ryan Gilliam
6 comments / new

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas’ too-hot-for-theaters thriller Deep Water gets trailer, Hulu release date

By Matt Patches
6 comments / new

Filed under:

Happy Valentine’s Day from Polygon

We love to love

View All Stories

Lost Ark developers race to relieve pressure on servers in wake of huge launch

By Oli Welsh
3 comments / new