Cyberpunk 2077 livestream could reveal Xbox Series X, PS5 versions

CD Projekt Red has previously said the fully-upgraded PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive in the first half of 2022. With a livestream now scheduled for Tuesday, does that mean the announcement is imminent? CD Projekt Red hasn’t confirmed, but signs from the Xbox storefront suggest it could be soon.

On Monday, developers CD Projekt Red announced a Tuesday livestream that will be broadcast on Twitch at 10 a.m. EST. Since the game first launched in December 2020 fans have only had access to the previous generation versions of the game — that is, code that is natively compatible with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but which runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility. There are performance improvements on newer consoles, but so far consumers have not had a chance to play the full “next-gen” versions of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now showing as Optimized for Xbox Series X / S, just before CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 stream tomorrow https://t.co/vJAOCfVdhe pic.twitter.com/768VMr8BYB — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 14, 2022

In fact, those next-gen upgrades were previously promised to arrive in 2021. Just before the holidays CD Projekt pushed them back into 2022. Following the announcement of Tuesday’s broadcast, The Verge’s Tom Warren spotted something new on Cyberpunk 2077’s Microsoft Store listing: an icon that indicates the game is optimized for Xbox Series X. Only the base game is available to download currently, but the updated icon is new.

We’ve reached out to CD Projekt Red for clarification.

Note that the broadcast is branded as REDstream and not the Night City Wire, which is where CD Projekt Red shared news ahead of the game’s launch. The studio could also share information about The Witcher 3’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version, which are also planned for early 2022. In November 2021, CD Projekt also said it’s got an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 in the works, but there were no real details on that at the time.