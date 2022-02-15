Horizon Forbidden West is getting its own Lego set

Lego announced Tuesday that it has teamed up with PlayStation and Guerrilla Games to produce a set based on their latest release, Horizon Forbidden West.

The 1,222-piece set is focused on a model Tallneck — the giraffe-like mechanical creature from the game, with a broad circular head. There’s also a minifigure of the game’s hero Aloy, a Watcher machine, and a display base featuring some vegetation and a rusting traffic light. At 13.5 inches high, it should be pretty imposing.

The Horizon Forbidden West set will cost $79.99, and go on sale in May at the Lego website and other major retailers. It’s the latest in an increasing number of video game-inspired sets from the company, including extensive Minecraft, Overwatch, and Super Mario ranges, as well as the recent Sonic the Hedgehog set.

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled for release on Feb. 18 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It has “delivered on the promise of more on just about every level,” writes Nicole Clark in Polygon’s Horizon Forbidden West review.