Wordle got its own battle royale

With the million offshoots of Wordle — Nerdle for math equations; Lewdle for dirty words; Taylordle for all things Taylor Swift — it was only time before someone invented a battle royale version of the popular word puzzle game. Enter Squabble, from developer Ottomated, which takes all the mechanics of Wordle and puts it in a high-stakes, fast-paced battle to the death! With... words!

While regular Wordle is something you can play over your morning coffee to spark your brain into working for the day as you ponder the possible letter combinations, Squabble pits you against other players. You have to rapidly guess words — and you also have hit points, which diminish with each wrong guess. If you stall, trying to think of different word possibilities, you still get damage.

The game continues on and on until only one player is left, in true battle royale fashion, so guessing the word early won’t save you. Sometimes, there may be rounds with multiple words.

So, if you ever thought that Wordle wasn’t stressful enough, then here’s the game for you. Start memorizing the best starter words now.