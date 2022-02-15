The Chip ’n Dale movie looks like Andy Samberg and Lonely Island’s Roger Rabbit

The first trailer for the new Chip ’n Dale movie is absolutely wild — and somehow, John Mulaney and Andy Samberg’s voices coming out of the little chipmunks is the least weird part.

In the world of the new movie, directed by The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer, Chip and Dale were the stars of The Rescue Rangers and enjoyed immense popularity back when the show was airing. But 30 years later, they’ve drifted apart. Chip (voiced by Mulaney) now works as an insurance agent, while Dale (voiced by Samberg) clings to his glory days and tries to stay relevant, even undergoing “CGI surgery.” The two must reunite after a former cast member goes missing. Gadget’s absence makes her the likely mystery to solve.

The rest of the trailer leans hard on our expectations of what a hybrid animated-live action project ought to look like. There are some characters in the traditional 2D — like Roger Rabbit, who makes an appearance in the trailer — while others are animated in CGI. And there are even characters caught in the unsettling uncanny valley ... with a little throwback to the best worst movie of 2019.

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres on Disney Plus on May 20.