It’s Batman vs. an entire alien invasion in DC’s latest miniseries

From Rogue One’s Gary Whitta

By Susana Polo
Batman stares at a computer monitor depicting multiple news feeds of blackouts and fires around the globe. Chyrons read “Where is Superman?” and “Gotham in Chaos?” on the cover of Batman: Fortress #1 (2022). Image: Darick Robertson/DC Comics

An alien ship in Earth’s atmosphere is causing global blackouts, and wouldn’t you know it? Superman is nowhere to be found. Sounds like a job for Green Lantern. Or maybe the Martian Manhunter. Or Orion? Is he available?

Batman is the only hero available? Well, that’s going to be interesting. And it’s apparently the plot of DC Comics’ upcoming miniseries, Batman: Fortress from Rogue One scribe Gary Whitta and The Boys artist Darick Robertson.

According to a news release from DC, the eight-issue comic is a “brutal and shocking” story that will “challenge everything you think you know about Superman.”

“When an unknown alien ship enters Earth’s atmosphere, disrupting global power and communications and plunging the planet into chaos,” says DC’s news release, “the world is left wondering … where is Superman when he is needed most? In the mysterious absence of the Last Son of Krypton, Batman must rally the rest of the Justice League to counter the alien threat … but first, he must quell a crime wave on the blacked-out streets of Gotham!”

In the same release, Whitta said that Batman: Fortress “draws inspiration from some dark and unexpected corners of the DC universe.” And with a name like that, you can bet the Man of Steel’s Fortress of Solitude is involved in some way.

Batman: Fortress #1 will hit shelves on May 24.

