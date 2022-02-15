 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Halo is getting a second season on Paramount Plus

New, 10 comments

Master Chief will be back for season 2

By Austen Goslin
Master Chief in the Halo TV series Image: The Game Awards/Twitch

Master Chief’s first season of television won’t be his last. The Halo series on Paramount Plus will get a second season, even though its first doesn’t air for another month, Paramount announced on Tuesday.

The show’s second season may be guaranteed but not everything is staying the same. As was previously announced, showrunner Kyle Kane will leave the series at the end of season 1. During the TCA panel, Paramount announced that David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) will take over as season 2’s showrunner.

Halo getting a second season nearly six weeks before the first debuted shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Early renewals are becoming a larger trend for expensive series of this type, with Amazon renewing both Lord of the Rings and Wheel of Time for second seasons before their first ones started.

This is likely due in part to the size of production necessary for shows of this scale. Productions have to build sets, create props, scout locations, and develop the VFX tools necessary to create their world, not to mention hire actors to contracts which often last more than just one year.

Halo is set to premiere on Paramount Plus starting on March 24.

