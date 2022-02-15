 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Third Sonic movie on the way, plus Knuckles spinoff series starring Idris Elba

New, 6 comments

A TV series will debut in 2023, too

By Austen Goslin
Knuckles the Echidna from Sonic 2 the movie Image: Paramount

Sonic 2 is set to come out this April and the tiny blue hedgehog is already speeding toward a sequel. Paramount announced on Tuesday that Sonic 3 is already in development, along with a Paramount Plus series centered around Knuckles that will star Idris Elba.

Sonic 2 is already set to expand the world of the movie franchise, bringing in Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles from the video games. Of course, Sonic himself (Ben Schwartz) will also return, along with Jim Carrey’s evil Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden’s Tom. With the sequel still several months away, it’s hard to say what part three of Sonic’s live-action adventures might include.

Also on the way in the Sonic universe is a new series all about Knuckles the Echidna, which will stream on Paramount Plus. Once again, Paramount didn’t get into any of the details of the series, but we do know that Idris Elba, who voices Knuckles in Sonic 2, will be back for the series. The series is set to launch in 2023.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Blue’s Clues is getting its own Spider-Man: No Way Home-like movie

By Petrana Radulovic
3 comments / new

Here’s how to transfer your Cyberpunk 2077 save from PS4 to PS5

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new

Halo is getting a second season on Paramount Plus

By Austen Goslin
10 comments / new

Unlocking this Horizon Forbidden West trophy also plants a real-life tree

By Nicole Clark
6 comments / new

Arcane’s Silco and League’s Renata Glasc are headed to Teamfight Tactics

By Pete Volk
1 comment / new

Nebulous: Fleet Command captures the immensity of The Expanse’s space battles

By Clayton Ashley
5 comments / new