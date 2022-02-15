Here’s how to transfer your Cyberpunk 2077 save from PS4 to PS5

CD Projekt Red released a next-gen update and major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 on Tuesday, and console users should see some big improvements for current-gen consoles. Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation 5 includes support for ray tracing, 4K resolution (with dynamic scaling) and faster loading times, plus the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features.

Fans who want to take their journey through Night City from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 will have to follow a few specific steps, according to the developer, who posted a brief explainer on the game’s official site.

If you are playing the PlayStation 4 version of the game, you will be able to select one save file to upload to the cloud. Once you launch the PlayStation 5 version, you will then be able to download it. This method allows you to transfer between different devices, doesn’t require a PlayStation Plus subscription and only one save file is supported. If you are playing on a PlayStation 5 console via backwards compatibility, once you download the next-gen version of the game, your PlayStation 5 will automatically read your save files.

This isn’t a perfect solution — it can be tough to select a single save file in an RPG with tons of choices and different outcomes for the player to navigate. However, players should be able to give the new Night City a spin on their PlayStation 5. Patch 1.5 has a host of other improvements, including new apartments with healthy buffs, appearance customization in safehouses, and AI fixes.