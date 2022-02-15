 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue’s Clues is getting its own Spider-Man: No Way Home-like movie

Steve, Joe, Josh, and Blue unite!

By Petrana Radulovic
steve, josh, and joe stand with blue in the big city Image: Paramount

A new Blue’s Clues movie will debut on Paramount Plus this year — and it’ll bring the three generations of hosts together for a big adventure.

The children’s show, which premiered in 1996, follows a curious blue puppy named Blue, who leaves paw prints on items (the clues) that her owner must seek out in order to solve a puzzle of the day. Blue’s house is full of talking objects who help the owner solve the daily mystery.

Steve Burns played the first Blue’s Clues host until the character “left for college” in 2002. (Behind the scenes, Burns simply wanted to move on.) In 2002, Donovan Patton took over as Steve’s brother Joe. Blue’s Clues ran for another two seasons, before being replaced by a spinoff called Blue’s Room, which turned the titular dog into a talking puppet.

In 2019, Nickelodeon debuted the latest incarnation of the franchise: Blue’s Clues and You. The series features Joshua Dela Cruz as Steve and Joe’s cousin, Josh, who takes over as Blue’s caretaker. The first episode featured guest appearances from Joe and Steve, much to the delight of fans who grew up with the show.

Joe and Steve both appear as recurring characters in Blue’s Clues and You. In case you were wondering what their characters are up to, Steve runs the Blueprints Detective Agency and Joe runs the Present Store.

Paramount did not reveal much detail about the upcoming movie, but it will be called Blue’s Big City Adventure. A preview image shows Steve, Josh, and Joe — along with Blue! — standing in awe in the middle of a big city (with a Starbucks in the background). This will be the second Blue’s Clues movie, following the direct-to-VHS Blue’s Big Musical Movie in 2000.

