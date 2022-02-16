The Boys: Diabolical trailer looks appropriately out of control

Amazon released a new trailer for The Boys: Diabolical, the new animated spinoff of the gory anti-superhero series The Boys, on Wednesday, offering a new glimpse at the ultra-violent shenanigans fans can expect to see when it premieres on Prime Video next month.

The series, an animated anthology series of eight 12- to 14-minute episodes, each with their own distinct animation style and set in the universe of The Boys, is being produced by Titmouse, the adult-animation studio behind such shows as Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Lower Decks, Netflix’s The Midnight Gospel, Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot, and Amazon’s Invincible and Critical Role series The Legend of Vox Machina.

Garth Ennis, who wrote the original comic book version of The Boys, is one of the credited writers on the series alongside musical artist and movie star Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings); Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg; longtime writing partners Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg; Spliced creator and Invincible screenwriter Simon Racioppa; Archer’s Aisha Tyler; Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth; and sibling duo Ilana Glazer (co-creator of Broad City) and Eliot Glazer (producer of New Girl).

Along with the new trailer, Amazon has also released the title and credits for each of the eight episodes, including a description of their respective animation styles:

“Laser Baby’s Day Out” Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts. “An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents” Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth Director: Parker Simmons Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic. “I’m Your Pusher” Writer: Garth Ennis Director: Giancarlo Volpe Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics. “Boyd in 3D” Writer: Eliot Glazer Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation. “BFFs” Writer: Awkwafina Director: Madeleine Flores Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports. “Nubian vs Nubian” Writer: Aisha Tyler Director: Matthew Bordenave Animation Style: Anime inspired “John and Sun-Hee” Writer: Andy Samberg Director: Steve Ahn Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror. “One Plus One Equals Two” Writer: Simon Racioppa Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation.

The Boys: Diabolical will premiere March 4 on Amazon Prime Video.