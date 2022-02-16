 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Boys: Diabolical trailer looks appropriately out of control

New, 1 comment

The gory animated anthology premieres on March 4

By Toussaint Egan

Amazon released a new trailer for The Boys: Diabolical, the new animated spinoff of the gory anti-superhero series The Boys, on Wednesday, offering a new glimpse at the ultra-violent shenanigans fans can expect to see when it premieres on Prime Video next month.

The series, an animated anthology series of eight 12- to 14-minute episodes, each with their own distinct animation style and set in the universe of The Boys, is being produced by Titmouse, the adult-animation studio behind such shows as Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Lower Decks, Netflix’s The Midnight Gospel, Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot, and Amazon’s Invincible and Critical Role series The Legend of Vox Machina.

Garth Ennis, who wrote the original comic book version of The Boys, is one of the credited writers on the series alongside musical artist and movie star Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings); Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg; longtime writing partners Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg; Spliced creator and Invincible screenwriter Simon Racioppa; Archer’s Aisha Tyler; Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth; and sibling duo Ilana Glazer (co-creator of Broad City) and Eliot Glazer (producer of New Girl).

Along with the new trailer, Amazon has also released the title and credits for each of the eight episodes, including a description of their respective animation styles:

“Laser Baby’s Day Out”

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.

“An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic.

“I’m Your Pusher”

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.

“Boyd in 3D”

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.

“BFFs”

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.

“Nubian vs Nubian”

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Anime inspired

“John and Sun-Hee”

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.

“One Plus One Equals Two”

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation.

The Boys: Diabolical will premiere March 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Genshin Impact guide: Food recipe locations

By Julia Lee

Magic: The Gathering’s Street Fighter crossover is coming soon, see the first cards

By Cass Marshall

Genshin Impact guide: Raiden Shogun weekly boss unlock

By Julia Lee

No Plan B is a fiendishly clever breach-and-clear puzzle game

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new
Cover art for Call of the Netherdeep.
Play

Critical Role’s new D&D campaign book features a rival group of antagonistic adventurers

By Charlie Hall

DC and Marvel’s Justice League/Avengers crossover that could never be reprinted is being reprinted

By Susana Polo
4 comments / new