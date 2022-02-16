Magic: The Gathering’s Street Fighter crossover is coming soon, see the first cards

An upcoming Magic: The Gathering crossover set features some of the iconic characters from Street Fighter, and while we knew this was on the way from an announcement event in the summer of 2021, fans now have some firm details on when they can acquire these cards.

The Secret Lair crossover card sets are part of Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond, which adapts different properties into Magic itself. These collaborations include franchises like Warhammer 40,000 and the Netflix series Arcane, which is based off Riot’s League of Legends.

*cracks knuckles* We’re ready for those Lightning Kicks! Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/0Sm36FIrUm — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 16, 2022

The Secret Lair x Street Fighter drop includes Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, Zangief, E. Honda, and Guile. Players can pre-order the set from the Secret Lair and Wizards site from Feb 18 through March 18, 2022.

The Secret Lab collaborations have caused FOMO in some fans as they are limited time by nature. These print-on-demand cards require players to head to the portal and join a queue; from there, players can purchase the set of cards. This has led to some controversy within the community, and Magic has made a few tweaks to recent collaborations in line with fans’ feedback.

Street Fighter cards are unique, with their own gameplay mechanics to imitate the original game characters that served as inspiration. Alternate versions of these new cards can be acquired via booster packs sold through retail outlets, so players can still get in on the new meta and experiment with combos. However, if fans want to get the Street Fighter-specific art and cards, they’ll need to check out the Secret Lair drop before the promotion expires.