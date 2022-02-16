Niantic and The Pokémon Company want Pokémon Go players to save the date — three dates, actually — for the game’s next batch of Community Days. Pokémon Go Community Day events will take place on the following weekend days, Niantic confirmed earlier this week:

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022

The actual Pokémon who will be featured in Pokémon Go’s next three Community Days — and their Community Day moves, which can normally only be obtained during each event’s hours — haven’t been revealed, but there are some good candidates, and they’re long overdue:

Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, the starters from the Kalos region, were added to Pokémon Go in 2020 and are due for the Community Day spotlight. Deino, the elusive Dragon-type Pokémon, is also an oft-requested option, and it might be time for Niantic to let some fans finally get their first (or best) Hydreigon. Of course, there are plenty of other options, like Oddish, Wailmer, and Noibat, who could use a little love.

Pokémon Go’s next season, the successor to the Season of Heritage, has not been announced, and its theme may offer some clues about future Community Days when it is.

The game’s most recent Community Day, for February 2022, featured Hoppip. It was preceded by Spheal.