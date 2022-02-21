When does Destiny 2: The Witch Queen go live?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is nearly here, and it’s bringing some major changes to Destiny 2, like a new weapon type, crafting, the biggest campaign we’ve seen in years, Void 3.0, and more. The official release date for the new expansion in Feb. 22, but exactly when can you jump in to give Savathun a beatdown on Tuesday?

The Witch Queen will be available at Destiny 2’s usual reset time on Feb. 22: noon EST/9 a.m. PST. However, expansions are usually very busy days for Destiny 2, and the launch timing isn’t always smooth. It’ll likely be a few hours before server issues and login queue times die down, and players are able to reliably log in.

Maintenance won’t conclude on the Destiny 2 servers until two hours after the servers go live, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. There will likely be some stability issues while this maintenance is still going on.

Prior to The Witch Queen’s launch, Destiny 2 will be completely unavailable. At 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST on Feb. 21, any logged-in players will be booted from Destiny 2, and Bungie will bring the game offline until it launches The Witch Queen — a total downtime of 14 hours. Guardians hoping to prepare for the expansion will need to get everything done before Monday night.

Players will be able to preload the Witch Queen patch starting at midnight EST on Feb. 22/9 p.m. EST on Feb. 21.