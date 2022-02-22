 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s launch morning: expect queue times

New, 1 comment

Destiny 2’s new expansion is gonna be packed with players

By Ryan Gilliam
Destiny 2 Ritual armor set for Witch Queen Image: Bungie

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion is hours away — or it may even be out by the time you’re reading this — but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to log into.

Over one million Destiny players pre-ordered the new expansion, which will inevitably cause some difficulties for players trying to get into the game for the first few hours — or even days. Senior Destiny community manager, Dylan “dmg04” Gafner, tweeted earlier this month that players should expect a wait when trying to get into the game.

Gafner mentioned that Bungie is attempting to prepare for the massive influx of players on Feb. 22 by stress testing servers.

Past expansions — and even some seasonal drops — have suffered from laggy servers and mass logins before. I personally waited a few hours to get into the Beyond Light expansion in 2020. If past releases are any indication, the game will run a little funky for the first several hours, but everything should smooth out by the end of the first day.

Bungie’s customer support Twitter account, Bungie Help, will keep players updated on the status of Destiny 2’s servers and any ongoing issues.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Fallout 76 players go back to The Pitt this fall

By Owen S. Good

Bethesda to retire its games launcher, migrate titles over to Steam

By Cass Marshall
2 comments / new

Here are the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Exotics

By Ryan Gilliam

Arthur’s series finale time-jumped and cast the original voice actor as Adult Arthur

By Petrana Radulovic

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen patch finally adds weapon crafting, Void subclass updates

By Ryan Gilliam

Uncharted’s production had to build most of a boat to film the movie’s massive final act

By Austen Goslin