Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s launch morning: expect queue times

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion is hours away — or it may even be out by the time you’re reading this — but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to log into.

Over one million Destiny players pre-ordered the new expansion, which will inevitably cause some difficulties for players trying to get into the game for the first few hours — or even days. Senior Destiny community manager, Dylan “dmg04” Gafner, tweeted earlier this month that players should expect a wait when trying to get into the game.

Gafner mentioned that Bungie is attempting to prepare for the massive influx of players on Feb. 22 by stress testing servers.

Past expansions — and even some seasonal drops — have suffered from laggy servers and mass logins before. I personally waited a few hours to get into the Beyond Light expansion in 2020. If past releases are any indication, the game will run a little funky for the first several hours, but everything should smooth out by the end of the first day.

Bungie’s customer support Twitter account, Bungie Help, will keep players updated on the status of Destiny 2’s servers and any ongoing issues.