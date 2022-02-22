Here are the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Exotics

Destiny 2’s new expansion, The Witch Queen is finally here. As expected, it’s brought with it some new Exotic toys to play with. There are two new Exotic armor pieces for each class (six total), and eight new Exotic weapons — including three class-specific Glaives.

We expect each of the armor pieces to come from High difficulty Lost Sectors, as usual. However, Bungie has revealed that players can pick up one of the Exotics by completing the Legendary campaign for the new Expansion. The weapons will come from a wide variety of sources, including the season pass, quests, the raid, and in some cases, the new weapon crafting system.

Here’s everything we know about the 14 new Exotic items in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Grand Overture Exotic machine gun

The Grand Overture is the Season Pass Exotic in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s Season of the Risen. It acts like a Cabal Colossus’ machine gun, and can even shoot micro missiles at enemies.

Parasite Exotic grenade launcher

The Parasite Exotic grenade launcher fires a Hive worm at targets. All we know about it right now is that it deals increased damage from a normal grenade launcher. It’s also currently unclear how players will acquire this Exotic.

Osteo Striga Exotic submachine gun

The Osteo Striga is the pre-order Exotic for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. But it looks like Guardians will still need to earn this gun, as it’s the first craftable Exotic in the series history. It shoots special projectiles that poison targets.

Dead Messenger Exotic grenade launcher

The Dead Messenger grenade launcher comes from an Exotic quest in Season of the Risen. Not much is known about the gun at the moment, but it looks to be a wave-form — shooting lines of explosions, rather than a single burst — grenade launcher that lets players swap between elements.

Edge of Action, Edge of Intent, Edge of Concurrence Exotic Titan, Warlock, and Hunter glaives

Edge of Action is a Void glaive, Edge of Intent is a Solar glaive, and Edge of Concurrence is an Arc glaive. Each weapon is unique to its class, meaning players can only use them on certain characters, and each has its own special function. The Edge of Action drops a mini-Titan Bubble for players. The Edge of Intent drops a special healing buddy for allies. The Edge of Concurrence shoots out an electric pulse that shocks enemies and chains damage.

Hoarfrost-Z Exotic Titan chest piece

The Hoarfrost-Z chest is the new Stasis Exotic Titans. When equipped, the chest replaces Barricade with a special Stasis wall. While behind the Stasis wall, the Titan will get all the same benefits as a Rally Barricade.

Loreley Splendor Titan helmet

The Loreley Splendor is the new Solar Exotic for Titans. Standing in a Sun Spot will heal players while the helmet is equipped, and Titans will instantly spawn a Sun Spot under them when critically wounded.

Osmiomancy Gauntlets Warlock gloves

The Osmiomancy Gauntlets are Warlock’s new Stasis Exotic. Its Exotic perk allows Warlocks to hold two charges of Coldsnap Grenades. This means Warlocks can spawn two Bleakwatcher turrets at once.

Secant Filaments Warlock legs

Secant Filaments, also called “Devour Legs” by Bungie, are Warlock’s new Void Exotic. Secant Filaments’ Exotic perk grants players Devour when they cast an Empowering Rift, letting them heal off of kills.

Renewal Grasps Hunter gloves

Renewal Grasps are the new Hunter Stasis Exotic. Their Exotic perk grants a bonus to Duskfield Grenades, which take on a much wider aura and also lower the outgoing damage of enemies trapped inside.

Blight Ranger Helm Hunter helmet

The Blight Ranger Helm is the Arc Exotic for Hunters. When players deflect projectiles during the Arc Staff Super, the reflected objects deal increased damage and generate more Orbs of Power.

There are at least one weapon Exotics hidden from view — likely being the raid Exotic. We’ll update this post as we learn more in the coming days and weeks of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.