 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No Man’s Sky will continue seeing updates for the foreseeable future

New, 13 comments

Creator Sean Murray says the game ‘isn’t finished by a long shot’

By Ryan Gilliam
No Man’s Sky portal Hello Games via Polygon

No Man’s Sky just saw another major update on Wednesday, and will celebrate its sixth birthday later this year. But despite the game’s long life, its creator says it isn’t close to finished.

In an interview with IGN, No Man’s Sky creator and managing director at Hello Games, Sean Murray, revealed that the team isn’t ready to put their sci-fi sandbox game to bed yet, and probably won’t be for some time.

“As many updates as we’ve done since launch and as many bucket items we’ve checked off, our list of things we’re excited about never seems to get any shorter,” said Murray. “The team are always coming up with new things that they want to do with the game.”

Murray went on to talk about the high energy levels on his team, despite how long they’ve been working on No Man’s Sky. Even with constant updates, and a major turnaround from the game’s disastrous initial launch, new additions are constantly being built.

Hello Games is currently working on more updates for No Man’s Sky in addition to the studio’s next game. In an interview with Polygon last year, Murray explained that the team is working on a “huge, ambitious game like No Man’s Sky.” But even as the studio works on its next title, a chunk of the team is working to improve No Man’s Sky even further.

As for how long that split will last, it’s impossible to tell. But based on what Murray is saying, No Man’s Sky players have plenty more updates to look forward to.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Crunchyroll is now on Nintendo Switch

By Joshua Rivera

Lost Ark guide: How to get Pirate Coins

By Julia Lee

Activision Blizzard accused of ‘union-busting’ as Raven QA union hearing continues

By Nicole Carpenter
4 comments / new

Lost Ark guide: Ghost Ship raid locations

By Julia Lee

Magic: The Gathering’s Street Fighter crossover cards get a full reveal

By Cass Marshall
8 comments / new

Olivia Rodrigo documentary headed to Disney Plus

By Matt Leone
5 comments / new