Cyberpunk 2077 devs probing crash issues on PS4, PC

New, 5 comments

No answers yet; crashes affect disc versions of PS4, sound drivers on PC

By Owen S. Good
Cyberpunk 2077 - man standing by sports car Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077’s long awaited next-gen patch finally went live on Tuesday, but already it seems to be causing a rather significant problem for PlayStation 4 owners. CD Projekt Red told players on Wednesday that it is investigating reports that the PS4 disc version won’t launch after Patch 1.5 is applied.

Developers also say that they’re considering raising the frames-per-second cap (currently 30 fps) on Xbox Series S They’re also examining the possibility of transferring trophies earned in the PS4 version of the game to the PS5 version; transferring game saves between those consoles already requires a couple of steps specific to PlayStation.

“We are investigating our options but don’t know if this will be possible and, if so, in the case of trophies, if it could happen retroactively,” said Marcin Momot, CDPR’s global community director.

Additionally, Patch 1.5 is linked to crashes (at launch) of Cyberpunk 2077’s PC version. CD Projekt Red traces this fault to audio software, and has recommended disabling drivers on three types of audio software, with others possible. The studio is still investigating.

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update launched 14 months after the game’s Dec. 10, 2020 debut on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. It was accompanied by a free, time-limited trial version of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X — as well as a half-off sale today via Steam, the Xbox and PlayStation storefronts, and CD Projekt’s GOG.com.

