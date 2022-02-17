The Last of Us HBO show won’t debut until 2023

Fans of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog’s 2013 post-apocalyptic action-adventure game, will have to wait a bit longer than anticipated for the live-action TV series to premiere.

Although the series was originally announced to appear in 2022, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys offered an update in an interview with Deadline, stating that the much-anticipated HBO adaptation starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandolorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) was still in production.

“It’s not going to air in 2022,” Bloys told Deadline. “They are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in ’23.”

Despite this delay, Bloys offered his impressions of what he had seen of the series so far, expressing excitement for showrunner Craig Mazin’s take on the series. “I have seen some early episodes and I’m very excited; Craig did Chernobyl for us, he is a fantastic writer and director. What I’ve seen looks amazing, so I’m excited for it, but it will not be in ’22.”

HBO’s The Last of Us series is being written and executive produced by Mazin and series creator Neil Druckmann. In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, the cast features Anna Torv (Fringe), Merle Dandrige (The Last of Us, Half-Life 2), Nick Offerman (Devs), Nico Parker (Dumbo), Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate), Jeffrey Pierce (Castle Rock), and Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus). Gustavo Santaolalla, who composed the original score for The Last of Us and its 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part II, is returning to compose the score for the live-action series.