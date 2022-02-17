Olivia Rodrigo documentary headed to Disney Plus

After a wild 2021 consisting of multiple number one songs, a number one album, and seven Grammy nominations, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is heading to Disney Plus in a new documentary centered around the creation of Sour, her debut album.

Promising new arrangements of Rodrigo’s songs and footage of her on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, the film looks to provide an in-depth look at the creative process with stops along the way for Rodrigo to perform some of her biggest hits.

“This is not a concert film per se, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day — and a chance to see her perform the songs from Sour like never before,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a press release.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) is headed to Disney Plus on March 25.