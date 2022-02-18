 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Walton Goggins will star in the Fallout TV show

New, 10 comments

The latest video game adaptation will enter production some time this year

By Pete Volk
Lee (Walton Goggins) stands behind a statue of a tiger in Vice Principals Photo: Fred Norris/HBO

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Fallout TV show, the next big video game adaptation to hit streaming, has another major piece attached: Walton Goggins (Justified, The Righteous Gemstones) will be starring in the series, Deadline reported Friday.

We already knew the show was being produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films (Westworld), but Goggins adds another exciting element to a highly anticipated show. According to Deadline, he will be playing a ghoul — in the Fallout universe, ghouls are mutated beings affected by radiation exposure. The show will take place in the nuclear wasteland Fallout fans are so familiar with, but details at this point are light beyond this casting news (and there’s plenty for the creators to choose from across the four main games and multiple spinoff titles).

The showrunners for the series are Geneva Robertson-Dworet (co-writer of Captain Marvel and the 2018 Tomb Raider) and Graham Wagner (formerly a writer for The Office and Portlandia).

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Peacemaker is finally known for something other than Watchmen

By Susana Polo
1 comment / new

Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The King’s Man, and every new movie you can watch from home this week

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk

Filed under:

Horizon Forbidden West guide: Tremortusk elephant boss fight

By Dave Tach

Filed under:

Horizon Forbidden West guide: Repair Bay Tau Cauldron walkthrough

By Jeffrey Parkin

Lost Ark guide: How to get the Forest’s Minuet song

By Julia Lee

Filed under:

Horizon Forbidden West guide: Relic Ruins The Daunt walkthrough

By Dave Tach