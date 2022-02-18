Walton Goggins will star in the Fallout TV show

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Fallout TV show, the next big video game adaptation to hit streaming, has another major piece attached: Walton Goggins (Justified, The Righteous Gemstones) will be starring in the series, Deadline reported Friday.

We already knew the show was being produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films (Westworld), but Goggins adds another exciting element to a highly anticipated show. According to Deadline, he will be playing a ghoul — in the Fallout universe, ghouls are mutated beings affected by radiation exposure. The show will take place in the nuclear wasteland Fallout fans are so familiar with, but details at this point are light beyond this casting news (and there’s plenty for the creators to choose from across the four main games and multiple spinoff titles).

The showrunners for the series are Geneva Robertson-Dworet (co-writer of Captain Marvel and the 2018 Tomb Raider) and Graham Wagner (formerly a writer for The Office and Portlandia).