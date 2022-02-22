PlayStation VR2 headset design revealed

Sony has unveiled the design of the PlayStation VR2 headset, along with an updated design for the PSVR2 Sense controllers.

In a blog post, senior vice president for platform experience Hideki Nishino noted that the smooth, curved, white-on-black design is slimmer and slightly lighter than the current PlayStation VR model.

Nishino also shared a note from senior art director Yujin Morisawa, who revealed with some pride that he had managed to incorporate a cooling vent in the design that should help prevent the lenses fogging up.

The final Sense controllers are similar to the prototypes shown last year, with the same white-on-black finish as the headset that links their visual identity with the PS5 console and DualSense controller. The circular “orb” motif in the design of the controllers and headset is meant to evoke the 360-degree view that players experience in virtual reality.

It’s not a complete overhaul: the headset shares its single, simple adjustable headband with the original PSVR, as well as the adjustable scope. There’s a new adjustment dial to help users match the lens distance between their eyes, as well as that all-important vent. As with PS5, some surfaces are textured with thousands of tiny PlayStation symbols.

As announced in January, PSVR2 features eye-tracking, inside-out camera tracking (so no need for a PlayStation Camera), a motor for tactile feedback from the headset itself, 4K HDR display with a resolution of 2000x2040 per eye, and a single cord connection to the PS5 console. There is one game announced for PSVR2: Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR extension of Guerrilla Games’ adventure series. There’s no release date yet for PSVR2.