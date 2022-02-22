Fallout 76 players go back to The Pitt this fall

Fallout 76’s content roadmap for 2022 will take players beyond Appalachia to the Alleghenies — The Pitt, to be precise, or the ruins of Pittsburgh, the setting and namesake of Fallout 3’s second expansion.

The Pitt and the mode introducing it, Expeditions, were teased during Bethesda and Xbox’s E3 presentation last June. Expeditions will be story-driven, repeatable missions set in new locations. Jeff Gardiner, the lead producer for Fallout 76, was also the director of the 2009 premium DLC.

In The Pitt, players traveled via underground railroad to the desiccated steel city, whose three rivers carry irradiated water that have sickened and mutated the survivors there. Players are stripped of their weapons and forced to work in an underground mine, and forced to fight in an arena called The Hole. Eventually, they must choose whether to side with their captors or lead a slave revolt.

Bethesda Game Studios isn’t yet saying what awaits players in western Pennsylvania, but they’ll get there from a hub in the resort area of Whitespring. Based on last year’s teaser, it looks like they might be flown in by Vertibird.

Also coming in 2022, Vault Dwellers will battle extraterrestrial threats, fight gladiator robots, and deal with Nuka-World’s traveling magical mystery tour over seasons 8 to 11. The roadmap, published on Monday, is a big-picture view, without much detail. Players can expect a Fallout Worlds update along with Season 8: A Better Life Underground later this spring.

Fallout Worlds is the set of instances appearing monthly, some public and available to all players, along with the custom worlds that subscribers to the premium Fallout 1st upgrade get to host and manage.

The settings and events for seasons 9, 10, and 11 are all “stay tuned” for now. They will be accompanied by scoreboard updates, new missions, and a new region boss to take down, respectively.

The Pitt has been referenced in Fallout 76 as the former home of the Taylors, a family of Settlers who live in Foundation. They were introduced with the Wastelanders update, the April 2020 update that finally added human NPCs to the multiplayer RPG. Otherwise, The Pitt hasn’t been seen or heard of since the 2009 expansion.