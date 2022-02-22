House Flipper 2 gets announcement teaser, set for 2023 release date

House Flipper is a great game, especially for those who prefer a more tranquil experience. It fits in the same noble niche as titles like Stardew Valley, PowerWash Simulator, or Unpacking — you just get to turn your brain off a little and enjoy the placid experience of painting a wall or scrubbing a dank dining room into a lovely little breakfast nook. And on Tuesday, the game’s developer took to Twitter to announce an upcoming sequel, along with a gorgeous teaser video.

While there isn’t much in the way of solid details, this is a nice surprise to look forward to — especially since I download House Flipper twice a year to zone out and renovate some lovely starter homes.

#HouseFlipper2 is REAL!!



I've been waiting for months to finally announce it - can't give you the details yet, but check this teaser out, Flippers! pic.twitter.com/d5XwePv1iv — House Flipper (@houseflippersim) February 22, 2022

The teaser video shows a much more realistic looking office space, and the protagonist fiddles with some radio knobs, checks their answering machine, and writes some notes on sticky pads for later. It’s not exactly exhilarating, high-octane combat, but that’s not really the point of the House Flipper experience. The teaser also shows a pretty sizable jump in graphics and lighting, so it’ll be interesting to see if that adapts to large-scale filth and renovations.

You may also spot a QR code on the bulletin board, shown in the teaser, which leads to a site for the sequel. So far, the site just shows a brick wall backdrop, but it’s good to know where to find future information about the project.

House Flipper 2 is set to be released in 2023, but the original game is still receiving DLC. In May 2022, players will be able to adopt a pet in House Flipper.