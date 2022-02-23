 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Don’t worry, Spider-Man: No Way Home did the thing with the Spider-Man meme

New, 4 comments

You can breathe now

By Susana Polo
LtR, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire point at each other, wearing their Spider-Man costumes but no masks, in imitation of the meme. Image: Sony Pictures

The folks behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and its marketing campaign revealed today that they are only human, by publishing a photoshoot of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield), and Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) all standing around and pointing at each other.

The photo was released as part of a marketing push for the home release of the highest-grossing film of 2021, with Spider-Man: No Way Home coming out for digital purchase and rental, as well as 4K UHD and Blu-Ray, on April 12.

LtR, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire point at each other, wearing their Spider-Man costumes but no masks, in imitation of the meme. Image: Sony Pictures

Here, the three live-action Spider-Mans of cinematic history become the second Spider-Man film production to recreate the Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man meme after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Garfield and Maguire returned to the costume to reprise their particular incarnations of Peter Parker for No Way Home.

But in this picture, as you can clearly see, Holland, Garfield, and Maguire have their masks off and are in some kind of photo studio instead of an alleyway with an NYPD paddywagon parked in it.

In a somewhat low res image, two people dressed like Spider-Man point at each other in surprise in the 1967 Spider-Man animated TV series. (The Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man meme image.) Image: ARP Films

It’s all about the details, people. At least that’s what J. Jonah Jameson would say.

