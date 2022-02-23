 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live app goes live, but only to select players

It’s only available in Canada for now

By Ana Diaz
an image of a digital card game. there is a fun water background and we see a hand full of cards. there is a crobat, a bat pokemon, being played. Image: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Live, an app that allows trainers to play matches of the competitive card game based on the popular monster-catching franchise, is now available, but only through a limited beta in Canada.

At the time of publication, the beta is live on Android devices, Mac OS, and Windows PC to players in Canada. (iOS support is on the way.) As for when the app will debut stateside, it’s unclear. The official U.S. website for the app says that it will be “available soon.” When it is available, the app will be free to download.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live lets trainers challenge other players from across the world to matches. The app’s website touts features like customizable avatars and access to loads of cards. Players will spend a virtual currency called Crystals to purchase in-game items like virtual card packs. On the flip side, select physical card packs will allow players to use codes to redeem the virtual versions of the pack online.

The new Pokémon TCG Live app will replace the previous online app for the game, called Pokémon TCG Online. Those who have digital collections on the Pokémon TCG Online app will be able to migrate their digital collections to the new version of the app. According to a support post from the official Pokémon website, the old app will be shut down “shortly prior” to the worldwide launch of Pokémon TCG Live.

Those looking to transfer their old Pokémon TCG Online account to the newer TCG Live app, can do so by logging in. According to an FAQ on the official website, the data associated with the Pokemon TCG Online account “will be automatically transferred to Pokémon TCG Live” after logging into the new app for the first time.

There is a short list of specific cards and items that will not be transferable into the new app. This includes unopened products and bundles, but players will be compensated with in-game currency for specific items that don’t migrate. For the full rundown of what will transfer, and what won’t, you can check out the full FAQ.

